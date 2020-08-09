Why Liverpool’s latest signing could frustrate Chelsea in their hunt to fill a problem position

Every single transfer will have some kind of domino effect, either with one team waiting for money to finance a move or someone else waiting on another team signing a replacement for a potential target.

Ben Chilwell has been heavily linked with Chelsea for months, mainly because Frank Lampard doesn’t have a quality option to play on the left hand side of the defence.

The problem for Leicester is they don’t have a natural replacement for Chilwell at this point, so you have to think The Foxes would need to have someone lined up before a transfer can happen.

READ MORE: Liverpool look set to sort out key positions with a new signing and a five year deal for breakthrough prospect

The Guardian reported that Liverpool are poised to sign Olympiacos full back Kostas Tsimikas, and this could have an interesting knock-on effect to Chelsea and Chilwell.

The report states that Leicester had actually eyed up the Greek defender as a replacement for Chilwell who was linked with Chelsea, but obviously that can’t happen if he moves to Liverpool.

There’s no real sign that Leicester have anyone else lined up, so it means Chelsea will either be forced to wait or up their offer to an amount that can’t be turned down.

From a Liverpool point of view it makes this even better – they’ve signed a quality player and managed to frustrate a rival in the process.