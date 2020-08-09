Willian has released an official statement on his social media pages confirming that he is leaving Chelsea on a free transfer.

The Brazil international has spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, Europa League, and the League Cup.

Willian now says, however, that it’s time to say goodbye to Chelsea, amid rumours that he’s edging closer to a move to Arsenal.

ESPN claim the Gunners could announce a move for Willian imminently, and he could be a fine signing for the north London giants.

See below for Willian’s statement in full…

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see this fan-favourite leaving after years of great service, and it will no doubt be even harder for them if he does end up moving to the Emirates Stadium.

It will surely be painful for many CFC supporters to see Willian in the red and white of their rivals Arsenal, who also just beat them in the FA Cup final last week.

AFC have notably also signed Petr Cech and David Luiz from Chelsea in recent times.