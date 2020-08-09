Zidane identifies the two Real Madrid players he wants to replace and one position that needs strengthened

Real Madrid’s Champions League loss to Man City showed that this current team is miles away from being the best in Europe, and it’s likely that they only won La Liga due to Barcelona’s incompetence.

It was clear that the team fell apart without the leadership of Sergio Ramos, so a report from Mundo Deportivo has looked at the three requests that Zidane has for this summer.

He wants to fine a new centre back, another midfielder to compliment Casemiro and a goalscorer, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll get his wish.

Firstly they point out that Eder Militao has been impressive and he looks like a capable stand-in for Ramos, while it’s also worth noting that it was Varane who had the nightmare against City.

In terms of the midfield target the report states that Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is the first choice, but the French side have no intention of letting him go.

They also point out that Real won’t pay for a new striker while Luka Jovic is still at the club, so it’s possible that the request for the goalscorer will fall on deaf ears unless he goes first.

It’s expected that most teams won’t have money to spend this summer and Real are among them, so it will be interesting to see how Zidane copes when he can’t just throw money at his problems.