Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on making signings in midfield this summer, with Thomas Partey a key transfer target.

The Atletico Madrid star is said to be top of Arsenal’s wish list this summer, with the club long-time admirers of his, according to The Athletic.

The report also explains that Arsenal are working on extending Dani Ceballos’ loan at the Emirates Stadium as Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield in order to use the successful tactical approach of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Those sides have been dominant in the Premier League and in Europe in recent times, and Arsenal would do well to use similar tactics to those teams in order to improve after this challenging season.

The Gunners suffered their lowest Premier League finish in 25 years as they slumped to 8th, though winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea ensured they still qualified for the Europa League.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can definitely land Partey, but The Athletic suggest the Ghana international is clearly a priority.

One imagines Arsenal will have to sell before they can buy, as they’re unlikely to be in as strong a financial position as many of their rivals.

Partey could be ideal to execute Arteta’s plans, however, with the 27-year-old a superb all-rounder in midfield and a clear upgrade on flops like Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.