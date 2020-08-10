Arsenal on the brink of sealing new £250,000-a-week contract for Aubameyang

According to the Evening Standard, with Willian set to sign for Arsenal on a free transfer this week, the Gunners are also close to agreeing a new contract with prolific talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Standard report that the north London outfit are on the brink of sealing a new which would tie down their captain until 2023, with Aubameyang set to earn around £250,000-a-week.

It’s added that the imminent signature of Willian has convinced Aubameyang to pen new terms with the Gunners as it signals that the Gunners are working to build a team that can compete for major honours.

Arsenal were dismal in the Premier League this season, finishing 8th, there’s been encouraging signs since Mikel Arteta took over though and the side secured Europa League football by winning the FA Cup.

There’s no doubt that the Gabon international has been the club’s best players since joining from Borussia Dortmund two-and-a-half-years-ago, he certainly deserves the pay rise.

Aubameyang showcased his importance to the side by bagging the brace that led them to triumph in the FA Cup against London rivals Chelsea.

Aubameyang has bagged 54 goals and chipped in with 12 assists in just 85 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, he’s also notched a further 19 goal contributions in other competitions.