An Arsenal scout reportedly recommended a transfer deal for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

However, the Gunners did not take this advice and the Denmark international now looks to be closing in on a move to Tottenham, according to The Athletic.

Hojbjerg has shone in his time at Southampton, having previously also showed potential during his time at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal need a midfielder this summer, with The Athletic noting that Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is their top target in that area of the pitch, alongside a loan extension for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos.

Still, it seems Spurs are set to win the race for Hojbjerg’s signature in what could be a fine move for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The north Londoners didn’t have the best season in 2019/20 and surely now need to make some changes in a number of areas in order to rebuild after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho might not have made the most convincing start as Tottenham manager, but he deserves the chance to put together his own squad as this group of players looked to have gone stale under Pochettino as well.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal live to regret not trying harder to compete for the signing of Hojbjerg, but fans will surely be happy if they can end up getting a deal done for Partey.