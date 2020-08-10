Arsenal’s first signing of the summer edges closer as Willian undergoes medical

According to the Evening Standard, Willian underwent a medical today as the winger edges even closer to officially joining Arsenal on a free transfer.

The Standard claim that the Brazilian’s move will be sealed this week, with the ace – who turned 32 years old yesterday – set to pen a three-year deal with the Gunners after leaving Chelsea.

According to ESPN, Willian will earn £100,000-a-week with the Gunners, the ace has shown no signs of slowing down this season after being a key player for the Blues in Frank Lampard’s first season as boss.

Willian, who is set to be reunited with close friend David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium, has scored 11 times this season, whilst chipping in with nine assists.

The wide man showed particularly impressive form after English football restarted in June, with five goals and four assists over this period.

The Standard add that the even more important outcome of Willian’s signature is that this has convinced skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pen a new contract.

Willian won five major honours with the Blues over his 7-year spell, the attacker registered 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 appearances across all competitions over this time.