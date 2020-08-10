Borussia Dortmund are supposedly set to make an official announcement this afternoon as the Jadon Sancho transfer saga rumbles on.

It remains to be seen what (if anything) we’ll learn from Dortmund as they schedule a press conference for 3.30pm UK time.

However, according to Jan Age Fjortoft, it seems the announcement is relating to the Sancho situation…

Re: Sancho Dortmund will meet the press 4:30 CET. 3:30 English time — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 10, 2020

The England international has notably been linked with Manchester United for some time now, so their fans will be keeping a close eye on this situation.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested Sancho himself has agreed a move to Old Trafford, but the two clubs still need to reach an agreement over his transfer fee…

Jadon Sancho is now with the team – as normal for a Borussia Dortmund player. BVB and Manchester United in talks by two weeks but still no agreement reached. Personal terms have never been a problem. It’s still up to the clubs. ? #BVB #MUFC #transfers https://t.co/0fgYyLWPnS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

United fans will hope Dortmund can finally confirm Sancho’s sale later today, but he’s travelled with Lucien Favre’s squad as they prepare for pre-season.

It seems unlikely the 20-year-old would bother with that if a move really was imminent, but it will surely be worth seeing what his club have to say later today.