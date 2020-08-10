Borussia Dortmund drop Sancho bombshell in no-nonsense statement

Borussia Dortmund have issued a damning statement on star-man Jadon Sancho’s future amid intense speculation the 20-year-old is set to sign for Manchester United.

Sancho’s future has been this summer’s number-one transfer saga after United are reportedly ‘confident’ they can lure the Englishman from Germany’s Black and Yellows to Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports.

Speculation surrounding the 20-year-old was intensified over the weekend when he was spotted on UK soil attending a party with rapper’s Krept and Konan, as per Daily Mail.

However, the youngster returned back to Dortmund today and was later included in his club’s pre-season squad which they announced on their official social media.

In the latest development in the ongoing saga, after holding a training session earlier today, Dortmund called a press conference and they took the opportunity to address the continuing speculation surrounding their star winger.

Speaking in today’s press conference, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.”

Zorc went onto reveal that when contractual terms were negotiated between the two parties last year, the club extended Sancho’s deal to 2023 which would mean the Englishman is committed to Dortmund for 12-months longer than originally thought, he said: “Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. So in context, we had already extended the contract until 2023.”