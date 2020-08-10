Brighton’s Ben White wanted by three Premier League clubs sparking transfer battle

Brighton and Hove Albion’s centre-back Ben White is reportedly a summer transfer target for a host of Premier League clubs including Marco Bielsa’s newly promoted Leeds United.

White, 22, spent last season on loan with Bielsa’s Leeds as he helped them end their 16-years of hurt as they clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

The young defender featured a whopping 49 times in all competitions for the Whites including 46 times over the duration of the gruelling Championship campaign.

According to a recent report from Daily Star, Leeds are keen to welcome White back to Elland Road this summer but this time on a permanent deal.

However, recent developments suggest that both Chelsea and current league champions Liverpool are also in the hunt for the highly-rated Englishman’s signature.

Earlier this week the Daily Star also claimed that Frank Lampard was ready and waiting to hijack Liverpool’s rumoured £20m bid for the Brighton defender and are willing to sacrifice Antonio Rudiger to facilitate the move.

Despite the reported strong interest in White, Seagulls manager Graham Potter is seemingly reluctant to see the young talent depart, speaking amid the defender’s speculation earlier this month, as quoted by Daily Star, Potter said: “He’s our player, he’s got a long contract with us.

“I have known Ben for a while, I have been aware of him, wanted to try and sign him when we were at Swansea.

“I know about his qualities. He’s a fantastic player. He’s done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion – that’s fantastic for them, fantastic for him – but he’s our player and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He complements us really well. He’s got attributes that are really, really useful and he’s going to be a top player.”