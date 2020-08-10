It’s fair to say that when Timo Werner signed for Chelsea, the Blues were cock-a-hoop at the capture, and why wouldn’t they be given the prowess the striker had shown for RB Leipzig.

Frank Lampard had already secured Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, and is still looking to bring in the highest quality players to complement what he already has in situ at Stamford Bridge.

The expectation that Werner will lead a new-look Chelsea front line with aplomb isn’t without foundation, however, one of his former team-mates has warned the west Londoners not to expect too much, too soon.

“I think Timo will be a great striker in the Premier League over the next few years,” Yussuf Poulsen said in an interview with the Sport-Informations-Dienst (SID), cited by the Daily Star.

“Of course, he has to get to know his team-mates and the league first; you can’t show all your qualities right away. But that will come in time.”

How many times in the past have big-name signings failed to scale the heights at their new clubs?

The weight of expectation often falls heavy upon their shoulders, so Poulsen’s advice is well-intentioned.

Of course, once that first goal arrives and Werner gets the monkey off of his back, the settling in period for the German should be that much easier.