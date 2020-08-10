With Bayer Leverkusen knocked out of the Europa League following their 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan, Chelsea are now cleared to push forward with their attempts to sign Kai Havertz.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported a few days ago that the Blues are hoping to secure the ace’s signature for €80m, with Frank Lampard’s side the only team in the running for the starlet this summer.

The 21-year-old scored Leverkusen’s only goal of the quarter-final in the 23rd minute, but Inter had already bagged their two goals by then and continued to control the encounter.

As per Football.London, Leverkusen chief and German great Rudi Voller reiterated that the Bundesliga outfit would not consider a sale until their season was over – now it is.

…because he wants to join Chelsea. Talks still on with Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea hope to find an agremeent around €80m as final fee after Europa League.

Bayern would be in the race just for summer 2021 if Havertz will not leave now (so difficult…). ? #CFC https://t.co/xvpdWv6ubx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2020

Here’s what Voller had to say on potential transfer talks, as per Football.London:

“Maybe I’m too old-fashioned or romantic but for me it is a matter of course that a player ends the season no matter when it ends, there is no discussion at all for me to consider.”

Havertz has been sensational since breaking into Leverkusen’s first-team as a teenager, the ace scored 18 goals this season and provided a further nine assists.

He’d be a fine option for Frank Lampard’s side, the star has impressed to date in all sorts of attacking roles – as a No.10, on the wings or even as a centre-forward.

Havertz would have the chance to linkup with Germany international teammate Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge, with the prospect of a dangerous attack on the horizon for the Blues.