Chelsea could reportedly seal the double transfer of Ajax pair Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Blues need a new goalkeeper and a new left-back this summer and are now being linked with the duo for a combined fee of just £52million.

Chelsea have also been targeting big names such as Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak, and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer.

However, they could cost close to £200m combined, so it makes sense that the west London giants are now looking at cheap alternatives.

According to latest reports, Chelsea are weighing up a double deal for Onana and Tagliafico instead, with the Ajax stars to cost a fraction of the prices of Oblak and Chilwell.

Onana has shone in the Eredivisie, showing himself to be one of the finest shot-stoppers in Europe, and he could cost just £30m to sign this summer.

Tagliafico, meanwhile, has also looked impressive for the Dutch giants and has an asking price of just £22m.

Chelsea have spent big on signing Timo Werner this summer, as well as already raiding Ajax for Hakim Ziyech, while Kai Havertz could be next in another big-money move.

CFC could therefore do well to try finding some bargains to strengthen at the back.