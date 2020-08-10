Chelsea send message to Willian ahead of imminent Arsenal transfer

Chelsea have sent a farewell message to Willian as he reportedly edges closer to completing a transfer to Arsenal.

The Brazil international has come to the end of his contract after seven fine years at Stamford Bridge, with the Evening Standard among the sources stating that Arsenal looks set to be his next destination in a move that could be made official very soon.

Gunners fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of this proven Premier League star making his way to the Emirates Stadium, but Chelsea supporters will be sad to see a real fan-favourite leaving for a rival.

Chelsea have thanked Willian and sent him good luck for the future, though there is of course no mention of Arsenal yet as that move is still to be made official…

Thank you and best wishes for the future, @willianborges88! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2020

Willian remained a key player in the Chelsea team this season, and still looks capable of positively influencing games at this level despite his age.

The 32-year-old should be a useful addition for Arsenal if he does join, with Mikel Arteta crying out for more experience in his squad, as well as more depth up front.

