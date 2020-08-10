According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tiemoue Bakayoko is edging closer to an exit from Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with AC Milan.

La Gazzetta claim that the central midfielder has agreed to halve his salary, meaning that he’ll earn €3m-a-year with the Rossoneri, excluding bonuses.

Whilst this is a welcome development for the player and Milan – who want the ace to refresh Stefano Pioli’s midfield ranks after an impressive loan spell in 2018/19, a fee needs to be agreed with Chelsea.

It’s claimed that Chelsea will be holding out for a fee of between €15-20m for the France international, with the Blues keen to have the ace’s exit sorted soon so they can continue their other business.

More Stories / Latest News Three top European sides now eyeing summer swoop for Man United defender Arsenal on the brink of sealing new £250,000-a-week contract for Aubameyang Video: Arsenal signing a real “leader” in smart piece of transfer business, says pundit

The Blues signed Bakayoko in the summer of 2017 for £40m, as per BBC Sport. His debut season was a disaster and we subsequently cast aside and sent to the San Siro outfit on loan.

Bakayoko spent this season back with former club Monaco, making 23 appearances.

Bakayoko turns 26 years old in a week’s time, whilst his spell with the Blues was disappointing, he’s got plenty of time to reestablish himself as a quality player.

With the Frenchman clearly loving the prospect of rejoining Milan, this could be the perfect move for the ace to reignite his career and even push for a spot in Didier Deschamps’ Euros squad next summer.

Milan finished 6th in Serie A this season and they look as though their set to continue a rebuild this summer with the hopes of clawing their way back to the top after years of mediocrity.

Bakayoko may also have the chance to test himself in the Europa League next season, with Milan in the qualifying rounds for the competition.