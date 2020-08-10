Confirmed: Liverpool announce £11.75m signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool have just announced the signing of Kostas Tsimikas, according to the Reds’ official website, the left-back joins on a ‘long-term’ contract from Greek champions Olympiacos.

The Merseyside outfit add that the 24-year-old signed at Melwood earlier today, with the full-back to wear the No.21 shirt.

The Guardian reported earlier today that Liverpool have parted with £11.75m to sign the ace, with Tsimikas joining on a four-year deal worth £50,000-a-week.

Here’s how the Premier League champions announced the addition:

Klopp has secured a much-needed backup option for arguably the world’s best left-back in Andy Robertson, tireless midfielder James Milner has deputised here over the last couple of seasons.

Whilst Milner, like always, was reliable and put his all into his outings at left-back, Tsimikas is a much more like-for-like alternative for Robertson.

The Greek international played his last game for Olympiacos on Thursday night when they were knocked out of the Europa League to Premier League side Wolves.

Tsimikas joins the Premier League champions after helping Olympiacos win the Greek top-flight by a massive 18-point margin this season, with the ace bagging seven assists this term.