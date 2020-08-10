Cristiano Ronaldo latest achievement sees him claim astonishing 97th individual award

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Juventus’ player of the season after an official club announcement earlier today.

The latest in a long line of personal achievements, this latest award sees the Portuguese superstar claim his 97th individual award of his career.

The 35-year-old moved to Turin in the summer of 2018 for a £105.2m fee after spending nine years with Spanish giants Real Madrid, as per TransferMarkt.

Despite being in his mid 30s Ronaldo, like a fine wine, simply gets better with age. Largely regarded as the best player to ever grace the beautiful game, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

During a footballing season which has been globally disrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one thing remains a constant, Ronaldo’s ability to win his side matches, almost single handedly.

Ronaldo’s offensive influence has helped guide his side to their a record 36 Serie A titles having been directly involved in a monumental 37 goal contributions in just 33 appearances.

Most recently, Ronaldo’s two goals against Ligue 1 side Lyon last Friday saw him break a club record which has been standing for over 80-years. The legendary attacker became the club’s highest scorer in a single campaign with a stunning 37 goals in all competitions.

In honour of Ronaldo’s superb season, the club has officially named him as their player of the season.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “A very long season, with a championship that lasted almost 11 months. An unexpected stop, a winning recovery. Among all these ingredients, there is one that has been a constant: Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals .

Many, many (for decades there had not been 30 just in the league for a Juventus striker), often decisive, or fundamental. Some, extraordinary: do you remember the flight from Genoa?

For his goals, his class, his coolness, his leadership, his being an absolute champion, CR7 was the most voted player by the Juventus fans throughout the year.

Cristiano therefore receives the MVP of The Year award powered by eFootball PES 2021 . Congratulations, champion!”

