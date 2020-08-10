Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay more than double the £22million required to seal the transfer of Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times and looks like he could be a solid addition to solve a problem position in Frank Lampard’s squad.

Chelsea have just been beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final and thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, so new signings are clearly needed at Stamford Bridge this summer.

It seems the Blues are ready to spend big on Cucurella, with the Daily Mail claiming they could pay more than double the £22m Cucurella is said to be rated at.

It remains to be seen if the young Spaniard will prove to be Lampard’s priority target in that position, with other big talents also linked with the west London giants in recent times.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon has also been strongly linked with Chelsea by ESPN, while Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell has also been linked by Football Insider and others.

Cucurella would no doubt be another fine option for CFC, and fans will just be hoping for any upgrade on unconvincing duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.