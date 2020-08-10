Arsenal have announced that promising defender Zech Medley has joined League One side Gillingham on loan for next season.

Medley made his first-team debut in the 18/19 season and went on to make a total of three senior outings during that campaign, the centre-back has been on the bench twice this season.

Arsenal describe the 20-year-old as a ‘powerful’ defender, the former England Under-16s ace joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea at the end of 2016.

Arsenal add that Medley has made 15 appearances for the Under-23s this season across Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Zech Medley has joined League One side Gillingham on loan for the 2020/21 season. All the best, Zech! ?https://t.co/b2T4pX5SV5 — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 10, 2020

Gillingham finished 10th last season so they’re a well-established League One outfit for the ace to join for the next season, with the hope that Medley can kick on in his first loan spell away from the club.

This is undoubtedly a solid opportunity for Medley after a couple of seasons with the Under-23s, the challenge of League One will allow the talent to showcase his ability and get to grips with senior football.