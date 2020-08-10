Dortmund throw shade at Manchester United with savage Jadon Sancho tweet amid transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund have aimed a pretty savage tweet at Manchester United this evening amid the heavy speculation that Jadon Sancho was set to join the Red Devils.

The German outfit’s sporting director broke the hearts of United fans earlier today by stating that the 20-year-old will remain with Dortmund next season.

Zorc even added that Sancho signed a new contract, with an increased salary, last summer, meaning that his deal runs until 2023 – a year longer than everyone previously thought.

Dortmund started their pre-season training camp today, which marked the passing of a deadline for the Red Devils to meet their demands for Sancho, as per the Mirror via Bild (subscription required).

Dortmund have just posted a picture of Sancho smiling whilst training with the caption ‘You love to see it’ – that may be the case for their owns fans but it won’t be for United supporters.

You love to see it ? pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Dortmund clearly aren’t willing to offer any discounts on the England international, despite the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic clubs, with the Bundesliga side sticking to their €120m valuation.

Sancho has established himself as one of the world’s most exciting players since kickstarting his professional career when he left Manchester City three years ago.

Given the speculation around this deal, there’s no doubt that United supporters will be distraught and will vent their fury at chiefs like Ed Woodward if a deal for Sancho doesn’t materialise.

There’s still some hope for United fans though, Zorc made similar statements on the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele before they were ultimately sold by Dortmund.

Zorc strong and clear today at the press – briefing.

But his record concerning Dembele and Aubameyang (who both left after Zorc said they would stay) will make the speculations going till Sancho himself will definitely say he wants to stay in Dortmund another season — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 10, 2020

Football fans should never expect a club chief like Zorc to ever openly admit that one of their best players in Sancho – is on the way out – Zorc’s comments have to be taken with a pinch of salt and are more an indicator that Dortmund will not budge from their price-tag for Sancho.