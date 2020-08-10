He cost the club a whopping €120m, but Antoine Griezmann hasn’t exactly set the world alight since his move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Indeed, coming a year after his ill-advised ‘La Decision’ video, you could be forgiven for thinking he would be worth the wait.

However, the French World Cup winner’s first season at the Camp Nou has been nothing short of a disaster.

As if to magnify just how poorly Griezmann has played across the 2019/20 campaign, it would appear that Quique Setien is preparing to drop him for Barcelona’s most important match of the season.

The Catalans travel to Lisbon on Thursday, ready to play Bayern Munich on Friday for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Sport, Setien wants to command control of the midfield by playing a 4-4-2 formation instead of a more usual 4-3-3.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Way better than David Silva’ – Pundit on the Man City player who is destined for greatness Ronaldinho will find out on August 24 if he can regain his freedom Dortmund throw shade at Manchester United with savage Jadon Sancho tweet amid transfer rumours

His caution is understandable. Bayern have won 23 of their last 24 matches, drawing the other, per WhoScored.

However, when your second most expensive signing can’t even get a game in the most important 90 minutes of the campaign, surely that spells the end?