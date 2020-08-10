Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly having his medical this morning ahead of a transfer to Tottenham.

Medicals are always big news as it usually means a transfer is at an advanced stage, and it follows the Denmark international being strongly linked with Spurs in recent times.

BBC Sport recently claimed Tottenham and Southampton had agreed on a fee for Hojbjerg, who has impressed with his performances in the Premier League in recent times.

And now, Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard says Hojbjerg’s medical is today, so we’re surely not far off an official announcement now…

#thfc Off this week but told Hojbjerg medical this morning. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 10, 2020

The 25-year-old could form an important part of Jose Mourinho’s side as he looks to rebuild a Tottenham squad that looked like it went a little stale last season.

Spurs will be hoping to get back into the top four in 2020/21, but that will surely require Mourinho being able to put his own stamp on a team that was largely put together by his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, and which had passed its peak.