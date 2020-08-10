Jadon Sancho deadline day: Why Manchester United fans shouldn’t panic if transfer isn’t completed today

Well, it’s August the 10th, which means Manchester United fans will be hoping for some big news on the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like there’s been much progress on the deal in recent days, which could be a worry as Dortmund notably set today’s date as a deadline to agree a fee.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the coronavirus pandemic could put Man Utd in a strong position for Sancho as most other clubs cannot afford to join the running for the deal.

The England international’s price has not yet been met, according to the report, but United surely remain in a strong position to get a move done if they want to.

Dortmund will no doubt want big money for their star player, but if no one else is rivalling the Red Devils for him, then they shouldn’t end up being forced to pay over the odds.

The Mail claim United could have to pay as much as £108million for Sancho, and that Ed Woodward is keen to get that price down a little.

Sancho has been back in England, according to the Mail, but would be expected to link up with Dortmund for pre-season training if he doesn’t complete a move to Old Trafford today.

It seems unlikely, however, that that would be the end of the story for the 20-year-old in terms of a move to Manchester.

We’ve seen in recent times that MUFC are ready to drag these sagas out, with recent deals for Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire also taking a lot of time.

Dortmund may have set a rather arbitrary deadline to get things sorted today, but the transfer window is not going to stop, and Bild have already suggested the player himself has agreed personal terms, so he clearly wants the move.

In short, United fans – there’s no need to panic if there isn’t a big update today.