Juventus rejected Pochettino over excessive wage demands as Roma become front-runners

According to reports, Italian giants Juventus rejected the opportunity to make Mauricio Pochettino their club manager after they were reluctant to give into his £8m a year wage demands.

Pochettino has been out of work since his five year spell with Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur came to a shock end back in November 2019, as per BBC Sport.

The 48-year-old helped guide his old London club to their first ever Champions League final in 2019 and has been applauded for his ability to build a winning side despite having the financial luxuries of other clubs.

According to a recent report from Daily Star, Pochettino was a number one target to succeed the recently fired Maurizio Sarri at the head of ‘The Old Lady’, however, the Argentinian is believed to have wanted £8m a year, a figure the Juventus hierarchy deemed to be too high.

Despite Pochettino’s superb reputation as being one of modern football’s most pioneering young managers, the Italian champions reportedly rejected the opportunity to bring him to Turin and instead opted for club legend Andrea Pirlo, as per Sky Sports.

Pochettino remains firmly in the shop window after Juventus’ supposed rejection amid rumours suggesting fellow Italian side Roma are front-runners to give the South American his next top-flight job.