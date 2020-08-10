Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a number of signings this summer, including potential raids on Chelsea and Arsenal.

The newly-promoted side will no doubt be eager to strengthen in order to stay up after securing a return to the Premier League after 16 years, so manager Marcelo Bielsa will need to get his recruitment right.

Leeds could target four or five new signings, and the Daily Mail claim they’ve made an initial approach over Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher.

The report claims Leeds have enquired about the 20-year-old, with Chelsea most likely to send him out on loan again after he spent time with Swansea City this season.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is also being considered by LUFC, according to the Mail, and he might be another who’d make sense as a loan target.

The 24-year-old has generally looked impressive when he’s played for Arsenal, but his injury troubles have held him back and the club may well feel he could benefit from a year playing more regularly at Elland Road.

Even neutrals will be interested to see how Leeds get on back in the Premier League next season, especially under their intriguing tactician Bielsa.