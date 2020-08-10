Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay around £31.5million for the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr to replace Sadio Mane.

This is because Mane remains a top transfer target for Real Madrid this summer, according to a report from Spanish football news outlet Don Balon.

Liverpool won’t want to lose Mane after his tremendous impact at Anfield down the years, but the Senegal international may well feel he’s achieved all he can at the club now.

Mane has played a starring role in Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season, as well as the Champions League last term.

It seems clear the 28-year-old could make a fine signing for Real Madrid, who could do with improving their attack after a poor first season from Eden Hazard.

For Liverpool, Sarr could make a fine replacement for Mane, even if losing their star forward is a big blow.

The youngster shone in the Premier League with Watford despite their relegation to the Championship this season.

Liverpool have previously done well to sign talented young players and help them improve under the expert guidance of Jurgen Klopp, and Sarr seems like he could have similar potential.