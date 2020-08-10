According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo’s live transfer rumours section, Liverpool have shown interest in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, with the Blues considering an exit for the ace.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Reds are one of the teams that have ‘shown more interest’ in recruiting the centre-back, who has endured a difficult past year in west London.

It’s reiterated that Jurgen Klopp’s in the market for a central defender following the sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit, with the Premier League champions netting £10.9m for the Croatian, as per BBC Sport.

Rudiger’s form has dipped in the last year, with the Germany international dealing with an injury for the most of the first-half of the season, the star hasn’t looked at his best since his return.

More Stories / Latest News The reason why Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is extra-motivated to beat Bayern Munich ‘The ideal gift would be Pogba’ – Man United star targeted by Juventus as Ramsey replacement Arsenal’s first signing of the summer edges closer as Willian undergoes medical

Rudiger has still made 26 first-team appearances for Frank Lampard’s side this term, who conceded the most goals of any team in the top-half of the Premier League table this season.

The 27-year-old hasn’t looked very solid at all this season, with all respect many would agree that he’s actually been Chelsea’s worst central defender this term.

The Blues signed Rudiger from Roma in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth a total of £33.3m including add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

Rudiger was quality in his first couple of seasons for the west London outfit, but has looked unconvincing over the last year, it would be interesting to see if Chelsea would sell to a rival.

With Lovren gone and Joel Matip constantly dealing with injury troubles, Klopp needs another central defender to compete with Joe Gomez for the starting spot alongside superstar Virgil van Dijk.