Man City set for huge record pay-out if they win Champions League

Manchester City are one of eight teams left in this season’s illustrious Champions League. Manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping he can guide his side to their first ever top-tier European title and in-turn ensure the club receives a bumper record pay-out despite the unprecedented nature of this campaign at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City will face-off against Ligue 1 side Lyon in the competition’s quarter-finals on Aug 15 in a game that the ‘Cityzens’ will head into as clear favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

The winner of City’s quarter-final tie will then progress to take-on either Barcelona or Bundesliga title winners Bayern Munich.

According to The Times, should Guardiola’s City go onto win three more games in this season’s Champions League, they will set to take home a record pay-out despite UEFA considering imposing a 10% deduction on the competition’s prize money.

Under normal circumstances, this season’s winner would be set to bank €131m, however, given the unprecedented nature of this season because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, prize money could be slashed by 10%.

However, should the governing body of UEFA rule in favour of the 10% cut, this season’s winners would still be set to win €118m, which would eclipse the last two seasons (Barcelona €117m and Liverpool €111m).