Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he has a difficult decision to make over his goalkeeper this summer.

The Red Devils have David de Gea as their current number one, and he’s a long-serving fan-favourite at Old Trafford after years of world class performances.

However, his form has majorly dipped in recent times and United also have Sergio Romero as a highly dependable backup, and exciting youngster Dean Henderson coming through after impressing on loan at Sheffield United.

It remains to be seen what decision Solskjaer will make when it comes to selecting his number one next season, but it seems he’s been reluctant to commit to any one of his three options.

Man Utd fans may well be hoping this is a hint that Henderson at least has a chance at replacing De Gea as the club’s first choice, with Solskjaer admitting it’s a difficult situation due to the quality options he has in that position.

“I think as you say, competition for places is important and we’re looking to have competition for places,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Independent.

“We have Dean, Sergio and David at the moment in the ranks. Lee, the fantastic professional he is, is backing them up. But it’ll be difficult obviously to keep three of them at the club, so we’ll see what the decision will be there.”