Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt has reportedly received a number of loan offers in this summer’s transfer window.

The 19-year-old looks to be the latest promising young player coming through United’s academy, but first-team football may still be a little while away for him.

The Red Devils could therefore do well to send Levitt out on loan this summer in order to get him playing regularly and building up experience at the highest level.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Levitt has already received several offers, though it’s suggested he might have to step down to the Championship if he does leave on loan.

Man Utd fans will just hope Levitt can benefit from a spell away from Old Trafford and come back ready to make an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

The teenager should get the chance if he proves he’s worth it, with Solskjaer clearly not adverse to using the club’s academy.

The Norwegian tactician has given plenty of opportunities to Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and others this season and is well aware of the club’s traditions from his playing days with MUFC.

