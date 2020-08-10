Manchester United are reportedly still confident they will be able to agree a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international’s future has dominated transfer gossip columns for some time now, but the saga remains unresolved for the moment.

Still, Man Utd believe they will be able to eventually complete the signing of Sancho, with Ed Woodward relaxed about what he sees as an ‘artificial’ deadline set by Dortmund, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that United are looking at backup options in that area of the pitch, with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Juventus wide-man Douglas Costa among the potential targets.

The Red Devils would surely be pretty happy with either of those players as well, but of course Sancho is clearly the biggest talent.

The 20-year-old looks one of the most exciting young players in the world right now, and his style of play makes him seem like an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

United fans will hope their club’s confidence in getting a deal done for Sancho is justified.

