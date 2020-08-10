Jadon Sancho may reportedly have to push to leave Borussia Dortmund in order to get his transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils, but there seems to have been a lack of progress on the two clubs agreeing a deal.

This is according to the Independent, who state that United feel Dortmund’s demands are unrealistic, and that the feeling close to the Premier League giants and the player himself is that handing in a transfer request may have to be a serious option.

It seems Sancho may have to personally intervene if he is to be allowed to leave his current club, though the report suggests there is also some concern about spoiling their good relationship.

The Independent claim, however, that the 20-year-old has already been left a little embarrassed after saying goodbye to his Dortmund team-mates only to join them on the start of their pre-season tour today.

The implication is that Man Utd will hope for Sancho to do his bit to force the move through, and fans will surely feel the same.

This is similar to what has previously been reported by CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith…

I've said this for a very long time. The Sancho sage ends in him putting in a transfer request. — Leah Smith (@LSmith_____) July 20, 2020

1/ Re: Sancho > United. I feel like BvB are demanding £100m purely in the hope United pay it. I believe they're waiting for JS to hand in a formal transfer request before setting a more 'viable' valuation.#mufc #mulive — Leah Smith (@LSmith_____) July 6, 2020

Sancho would be an important addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and BBC Sport have previously claimed the youngster is the club’s top target for this summer.

It’s clear Sancho would be a big upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in the attacking midfield department.