(Photo) – Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi supports meaningful causes by playing Sunday League morning after Blues defeat

Chelsea FC
Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has shown that he’ll never forget his roots by turning out for a Sunday League side the morning after the Blues lost out in the Champions League to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi’s presence after a devastating 7-1 aggregate defeat to the Bavarians helped amazing causes in the community, with the ace supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as well as an anti-knife crime campaign.

Before any Chelsea fans become worried, the 19-year-old didn’t actually play in the game and just took the kick-off for Saha FC’s encounter before heading off the pitch.

Hudson-Odoi looked lively against the German powerhouses to close out what’s been a difficult season for the ace, the winger saw a wonderful goal disallowed because of an offside in the build-up.

