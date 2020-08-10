(Photo) – Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi supports meaningful causes by playing Sunday League morning after Blues defeat

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has shown that he’ll never forget his roots by turning out for a Sunday League side the morning after the Blues lost out in the Champions League to Bayern Munich.

Hudson-Odoi’s presence after a devastating 7-1 aggregate defeat to the Bavarians helped amazing causes in the community, with the ace supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as well as an anti-knife crime campaign.

Before any Chelsea fans become worried, the 19-year-old didn’t actually play in the game and just took the kick-off for Saha FC’s encounter before heading off the pitch.

Pleasure coming down and taking kick off for the Anti Knife Crime campaign and #BlackLivesMatter!!! Also good to see some familiar faces playing for a good cause in the community???? https://t.co/1Pg4TztjKx — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) August 9, 2020

More Stories / Latest News The wage that Kostas Tsimikas will earn on four-year Liverpool deal as transfer nears completion Video: Paul Pogba makes up for lack of fans by singing iconic Manchester United chant during training drill Chelsea could seal double transfer to majorly strengthen problem areas for just £52million

Hudson-Odoi looked lively against the German powerhouses to close out what’s been a difficult season for the ace, the winger saw a wonderful goal disallowed because of an offside in the build-up.