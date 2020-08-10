Manchester United will be without their fans once again in their Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen tonight, as teams continue to play in empty grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils will no doubt be missing the support of the crowd, but Paul Pogba is making up for it by singing an iconic club chant…

Paul Pogba singing ‘Glory Glory Man United’ while doing his drills. pic.twitter.com/ODXbM7g4tA — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) August 10, 2020

Watch the video above as Pogba can be heard chanting “glory glory Man United” during a training drill ahead of the game.

United will be hoping for glory in this season’s Europa League, as the club always want to be in the hunt for trophies, even if they’ve already secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.