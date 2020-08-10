It’s been six long months since Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay, along with his brother, for using fake passports.

The Brazilian footballing wizard has seen his life spiral downwards since the end of his career, thanks to some poor lifestyle choices.

Gone are the days when he was feted at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan, and now the 40-year-old will surely just be happy to win his freedom and return to Brazil.

There’s a possibility that he could do precisely that before the end of August if a judge in his case is sympathetic.

According to EFE and cited by Mundo Deportivo, a hearing will take place on August 24 which will determine whether Ronaldinho is allowed to walk free or whether he will remain under arrest.

More Stories / Latest News Dortmund throw shade at Manchester United with savage Jadon Sancho tweet amid transfer rumours The incredible stat which proves Bruno Fernandes’ worth to Man United Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Man United into the lead after Martial wins penalty vs Copenhagen

Though one certainly can’t condone the former player’s behaviour, keeping him in Paraguay for any longer surely would serve no other purpose than to make a show of him.