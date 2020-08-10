Video: Solskjaer appears to confirm Sancho Man Utd transfer to be finalised tomorrow

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been spotted seemingly discussing the Jadon Sancho transfer saga.

Watch the video below as a clip shows the Red Devils boss talking ahead of the club’s next Europa League game, with the Norwegian tactician clearly talking about “cash” needed for the deal.

He also seems to nod and confirm that Sancho could be about to join on Tuesday, which would make sense as it could mean an announcement tomorrow…

Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping Sancho ends up at Old Trafford after so much recent speculation.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of the most exciting young players in the world and would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.

Of course, we can’t know for sure if Solskjaer was talking about Sancho here, but it certainly seems like it, and Dortmund are expected to make an announcement to the German media later today, having set August 10th as a deadline to agree a deal.