Sarri’s Juventus dreams go up in a puff of smoke

Chain-smoking Maurizio Sarri’s days were numbered at Juventus once the players started complaining about the smell of tobacco.

According to Italian outlet Corriere, and cited by The Sun, Douglas Costa was one player who was none to happy about smoke wafting into the dressing room.

Giorgio Chiellini is even believed to have had to take a shower after talking to his manager, such was the powerful stench.

His unpopular habit clearly wasn’t the only reason why the Bianconeri decided to replace him with Andrea Pirlo, however.

As Corriere report, cited by The Sun, Sarri’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo was never great, the suggestion being that the Portuguese perfectionist didn’t rate his manager’s tactics.

Furthermore, it appears that not being an authoritative figure wasn’t viewed in a good light by his paymasters.

Going out of the Champions League at such an early stage was the final nail in the coffin, but the speed with which Pirlo was appointed suggested that Sarri’s sacking had long been planned.