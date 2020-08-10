Andrea Pirlo is wasting no time identifying who he wants to form part of his new Juventus line-up, with Man United’s Paul Pogba seemingly top of his shopping list.

According to the Daily Mirror, Aaron Ramsey is one of a handful of players that Pirlo is willing to offload, with the French World Cup winner’s name being mentioned as a possible replacement.

“Knowing Andrea, he will start building from midfield,” Pirlo’s former team-mate, Luca Toni told Tuttosport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“The ideal gift would be Pogba. I don’t know if that’s possible, but it would certainly be the best option.”

Given that Pogba has formed a superb understanding with Bruno Fernandes since finding himself back in the United XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s doubtful that the Norwegian will take kindly to Pirlo upsetting the Reds’ equilibrium.

There are very few teams that the Frenchman would leave Old Trafford for, but it’s believed that former club, Juve, would be one of them.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal’s first signing of the summer edges closer as Willian undergoes medical Video: ‘Got to build the England team around him’ – Pundit talks up Man City star’s candidacy Confirmed: Liverpool announce £11.75m signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas

The situation has changed significantly for the player at United, however. Were the bianconeri sniffing around a few months ago, then the chances are Pogba would’ve moved if the finances were all in place.

That’s not the case now, and he may prefer to be part of what Solskjaer is building rather than fighting for a place alongside Arthur Melo, Adrian Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur.