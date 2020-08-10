When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went out on a limb to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting for big money, everyone involved with Man United would surely have hoped his capture would have a galvanising effect.

Loved by the Portuguese supporters for his commitment and no nonsense style, not to mention his goal contributions, the question was whether he could replicate that for Manchester United in the Premier League and in Europe.

Fast forward six months, with a break for lockdown taking up half of that period, and the club and its supporters have their answer.

Another goal, this time on Monday night against Copenhagen in the Europa League, gave him 11 in all competitions since his debut on February 1.

Not to mention that he has also provided eight assists over the same period of time.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Man United into the lead after Martial wins penalty vs Copenhagen Sarri’s Juventus dreams go up in a puff of smoke Chelsea cleared to push forward with Kai Havertz transfer plans after Leverkusen lose to Inter Milan

? Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other PL player since his Man Utd debut on February 1 – 19 in 21 appearances (11 goals, 8 assists) pic.twitter.com/4Tw9AcC7uw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 10, 2020

In fact, those 19 goal contributions in 21 appearances mean that he has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League player since he joined the Red Devils.

Some player.