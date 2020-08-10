Some Arsenal fans have went above and beyond in their support of the Gunners to find out some major transfer hints that suggest that defender Gabriel Magalhaes is on the way to the Emirates Stadium.

Eagle-eyed Gunners with the work-rates of detectives have noticed that the Lille centre-back’s sister Mayaraa and brother Vinicius have both started following the Gunners on Instagram.

It was recently reported that the 22-year-old prefers a move to Mikel Arteta’s side over Manchester United, with the ace impressed by the north London outfit’s pitch for his services.

Gabriel is valued at €30m and Lille have all but confirmed that the ace will leave for a bigger club this summer by leaving the Brazilian out of their friendly squad, signing a replacement and handing over his number to someone else.

Gabriel’s sister has recently started following Arsenal pic.twitter.com/1vgENYM9vx — Michael ?? (@MichaelB1K) August 9, 2020

His brother too pic.twitter.com/gx6Rd4m4Cu — Ali Baloch (@Ali_Gooner08) August 10, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea boss Frank Lampard drops biggest Kai Havertz transfer hint yet Manchester United ace receives a number of loan transfer offers Real Madrid plotting player-plus-cash offer worth €100m+ for superstar attacker

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters have reacted to the findings:

Ok it’s done. He’s coming. COYG — Alan (@King_of_Anglia) August 9, 2020

And so it begins — LindaGooneretteChick (@Lindasey8) August 9, 2020

It’s in the bag! Him and Saliba, central defense sorted for the next decade ? Midfield now! — Craig Murphy (@KaiserCraigM) August 9, 2020

Welcome to Arsenal Gabriel … number 6 shirt for you .. partey is coming to snatch the 5 from papa ?? — Topman (@Topman36499641) August 9, 2020

I swear to god if this transfer doesn’t happen I’m gunna have serious trust issues for the rest of my life — Andrew Stavrinou (@AndrewStavrinou) August 9, 2020

He’s wearing red and white as well.? — Padhmaja Ravichandar (@dr_goonerette) August 9, 2020

I love the journey that us Arsenal fans go through when there’s hope of a transfer. Right from that first rumor article, to relations following our social media to that glorious moment we find their plane bringing them to North London. Magnificent — Oliver Charlwood ???????? (@OliverCharlwood) August 10, 2020

Gabriel has constantly been improving his game and showcasing his potential since he became a regular for Lille 18 months ago, with the ace primarily partnering former Premier League stalwart Jose Fonte.

The former Brazil Under-20s starlet’s impressive performances at the back helped Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 last season, with the ace also playing every minute of the side’s Champions League games.

Arteta has steadied Arsenal’s backline a little since taking the reins but the Gunners still aren’t as sharp as they need to be in defence to reestablish themselves as a Champions League side.

Considering that Arsenal have veteran defenders in David Luiz and Sokratis, as well as unconvincing stars like Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi, a new figure is needed.

Gabriel could be the ideal candidate to form a reshaped centre-back pairing alongside French sensation William Saliba, who is available for the Gunners now after signing in a big-money deal last summer.