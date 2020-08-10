Three clubs interested in signing Arsenal midfielder this summer

According to recent reports Arsenal could be willing to allow midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles to leave the Emirates this summer amid speculation that three unnamed clubs are interested in the 22-year-old.

Maitland-Niles came through the Arsenal academy ranks and eventually worked his way to the club’s first-team before he made his senior competitive debut against Galatasaray in 2014.

Despite making 32 first-team appearances this season, including 20 in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports, the Englishman could be set to depart the club he has been with since six years old.

Today’s report suggests that three unnamed clubs are interested in acquiring the midfielder who can play as a defender too, although, by his own admission, he much prefers a more central role, as per a recent interview with Sky Sports.

The clubs believed to be interested in luring Maitland-Niles from London are understood to be two Premier League clubs and one Bundesliga club.

Maitland-Niles is understood to have another three-years remaining on his current contract, as per TransferMarkt, which would suggest a significant bid will be required if the Englishman is going to be allowed to leave the Gunners, however, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly open to the idea.