According to the Sun via La Gazzetta dello Sport (subscription required), Inter Milan have joined domestic rivals Juventus and Roma by entering the race to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen on making the centre-back the fourth players he’s signed from the Red Devils in the last year, following the additions of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young.

La Gazzetta report that the San Siro outfit have switched their attention to Smalling after being priced out of a move for promising Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

It’s added that Inter’s ‘good relations’ with the Manchester outfit could help their cause, however Serie A champions Juventus remain keen on the 30-year-old and will be difficult to match.

Smalling has rejuvenated himself during his season-long loan spell with Roma after a difficult few years with the Red Devils.

According to Calciomercato, with Dan Friedkin becoming Roma’s new owner, the Giallorossi are now looking to reignite their interest in signing Smalling permanently.

Smalling was one of the best central defenders in the Italian top-flight this season, impressing in 30 outings, in which he scored three times and even chipped in with two assists.

It’s great to see that the former England international is loving his football again.