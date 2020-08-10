Video: Bruno Fernandes fires Man United into the lead after Martial wins penalty vs Copenhagen

In the 94th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Copenhagen, the Red Devils took the lead from the penalty spot in a very closely-contested tie.

After Anthony Martial saw a shot saved, the Frenchman sprung back into action to get back onside and pick up the ball from Bruno Fernandes.

The Copenhagen defender pulled Martial down, with the referee pointing to the spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finally beat Copenhagen’s brick wall of a keeper for the first time when Fernandes switched up his penalty technique slightly before firing the ball right into the corner.

Take a look at United’s crucial deadlock breaker below:

Bruno Fernandes is automatic from the penalty spot ? He mixed up his technique and still converted… Not missed a pen in four seasons ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/TRYgJyoN2O — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Fernandes has been clinical from the penalty spot since joining the Red Devils, he’s been amazing since he was signed and he’s also given them a much-needed reliable player to call on from 12 yards out.