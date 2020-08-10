Video: Chelsea target Kai Havertz scores with drilled finish for Leverkusen vs Inter Milan

In the 23rd minute of Bayer Leverkusen’s Europa League quarter-final against Inter Milan, Kai Havertz has given his boyhood club a fighting chance by pulling a goal back.
The ace used some tidy dribbling to skip into a dangerous area before the ball spilled into Kevin Volland’s path.
Volland slipped it back to Havertz and the ace hit the back of the net with a powerful drilled finish, Inter’s goalkeeper couldn’t keep this strike out.
According to ESPN, Chelsea are confident of landing the 21-year-old for between £70-75m, despite the German outfit holding out for £90m for their prized asset.
Take a look at the starlet’s goal below:
Kai havertz.. one for the future..
Exciting times for #cfc fans.#INTLEV #EuropaLeague#MUFC #CFC https://t.co/J5LaNjB4GE pic.twitter.com/T4TosytzyH
— Mayank Chandgothia (@Chand_Mayank) August 10, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
Havertz bagged his 18th goal of the season with the above effort, the versatile attacker has also chipped in with nine assists.