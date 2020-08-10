Pep Guardiola has had the good fortune to manage some of the world’s best football players, and it would appear that Phil Foden falls into that bracket.

The Man City youngster is continuing to make a name for himself and it can’t be too long before he earns a regular starting place at the Etihad Stadium and for the England national team.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Andy Goldstein suggested that the England team needs to be built around the young talent, saying that alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, he is the only other player that should be guaranteed to start every game.

Agree?