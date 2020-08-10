Manchester United had found it tough going in their Europa League fixture against underdogs, Copenhagen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had made most of the running in the opening 45 without being too threatening, and had also needed some last-ditch defending to keep the Danes at bay.

As the clock ticked towards half-time it looked as if United’s wunderkind, Mason Greenwood, had fired the Red Devils ahead with a smart finish.

However, after a short VAR check the youngster was rightly adjudged to be offside and the goal was ruled out.

Pictures from RMC Sport.