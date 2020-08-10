No doubt with the Champions League collapses against Roma and Liverpool in mind, Lionel Messi let rip at his Barcelona team-mates during half-time of their Round of 16 second-leg game against Napoli.

The weight of expectation always falls upon the shoulders of the Argentinian genius, and he wasn’t about to let another European tie slip from their grasp.

As he walked down the Camp Nou steps which lead to the pitch, he could be heard telling his colleagues to keep calm, but using quite colourful language.