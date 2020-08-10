Video: Paul Pogba produces wayward shot for Man United after fine work from Marcus Rashford

In the 48th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Copenhagen, Marcus Rashford crafted a wonderful goalscoring opportunity for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba played the ball into the England international on the left-flank and Rashford showed he pulls no punches by skinning former teammate Guillermo Varela twice.

Rashford turned the now Copenhagen ace inside and out picking out playmaker Bruno Fernandes who laid the ball off to Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman didn’t manage to steady himself and he sent his shot well wide and sky high.

Take a look at the opportunity for the Red Devils below:

How annoying is Pogba ??? Sits on the ground for around 4 seconds, then isn't ready to take on the shot.. #EuropaLeague #MUNCOP pic.twitter.com/LuiB2kufOW — Anthony Murphy (@AnthonyMurphyA1) August 10, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Pogba sitting on the floor in the build-up to the chance hardly helped his case, he simply wasn’t prepared to fire off a decent shot.