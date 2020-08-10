As tributes go, the one that Richard Harwood’s family and friends thought of will be hard to beat.
He was a devoted football fan and a supporter of Preston North End, and when he died those close to the 26-year-old wanted to remember him in the best possible way.
Given that Richard also enjoyed anything related to space, a Preston shirt, full of messages of love, was tied to a balloon and sent 100,000 feet (18.9 miles) above the earth.
That has to be the ultimate memorial.
Richard’s family and friends wanted to create the ultimate memorial to remember the devoted #Preston North End fan ?? pic.twitter.com/YPLdIqAi4x
— BBC Lancashire Sport (@BBCLancsSport) August 10, 2020