As tributes go, the one that Richard Harwood’s family and friends thought of will be hard to beat.

He was a devoted football fan and a supporter of Preston North End, and when he died those close to the 26-year-old wanted to remember him in the best possible way.

Given that Richard also enjoyed anything related to space, a Preston shirt, full of messages of love, was tied to a balloon and sent 100,000 feet (18.9 miles) above the earth.

That has to be the ultimate memorial.