Video: These Man United fans react after Eric Bailly’s ‘sent to the shops’ by tricky Copenhagen ace

In the 16th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Danish giants Copenhagen, Eric Bailly found himself tricked by some lovely skill.

The Red Devils lost the ball in a dangerous area and were countered, the ball was played into promising attacker Mohamed Daramy, who managed to hold off strong pressure from Bailly.

After that Daramy completely fooled the United centre-back with a brilliant fake shot come turned skill, fortunately Harry Maguire was on hand to block the 18-year-old’s shot.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea target Kai Havertz scores with drilled finish for Leverkusen vs Inter Milan Video: Lionel Messi delivers expletive-laden half-time rant to Barcelona team-mates ‘Can’t show all your qualities right away’ – Timo Werner’s former team-mate warns Chelsea

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to the moment:

Bailly got sent to the shops — Josiah (@_Jax95) August 10, 2020

Bailly got sent back to Ivory Coast with speed dkm — Don Gustavo (@YBNOwusu) August 10, 2020

bailly got sent tbh — Matty? (@FeIIainiFC) August 10, 2020

Wow Eric Bailly just got sent to the Carrington canteen. — Gaz (@CantonaManc) August 10, 2020

Lmao they really sent Bailly back to Ivory Coast…. That was dreadful man!!! — Tafadzwa SACHI (@Mufcboi) August 10, 2020

Bailly dives in on anything that moves. He’s a better defender but reminds me too much of Rojo. Likely to dive in and either give away a pen, get sent off or injure himself — Liam Whelan (@liam11) August 10, 2020

Bailly has seen little action for the Red Devils over the last couple of seasons due to constant injury troubles, the ace has been handed a chance tonight to win back his place in the starting lineup.