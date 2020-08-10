Menu

Video: These Man United fans react after Eric Bailly’s ‘sent to the shops’ by tricky Copenhagen ace

In the 16th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Danish giants Copenhagen, Eric Bailly found himself tricked by some lovely skill.

The Red Devils lost the ball in a dangerous area and were countered, the ball was played into promising attacker Mohamed Daramy, who managed to hold off strong pressure from Bailly.

After that Daramy completely fooled the United centre-back with a brilliant fake shot come turned skill, fortunately Harry Maguire was on hand to block the 18-year-old’s shot.

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to the moment:

Bailly has seen little action for the Red Devils over the last couple of seasons due to constant injury troubles, the ace has been handed a chance tonight to win back his place in the starting lineup.

